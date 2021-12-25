Delhi: Mehrauli restaurant sealed for violating Covid protocols

A day after Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) banned New Year and Christmas gatherings and congregations, a popular restaurant in south Delhi’s Mehrauli was sealed for allegedly organising a gathering of around 600 people in violation of Covid-19 protocols on Thursday night.

A district official, requesting anonymity, said authorities dispersed the crowd and sealed the premises.

DDMA has capped seating capacity in restaurants and bars in Delhi at 50% and is strictly enforcing the restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

“As part of a series of inspections conducted in view of the latest DDMA orders to prohibit large congregations and imposing a 50% cap on the total capacity in restaurants and bars, a flying squad from the South district went for a surprise inspection at one of Mehrauli’s renowned restaurants where they found a large gathering of around 600 persons. The club had organised an event in complete violation of prevalent Covid-19 protocols,” the district authority said in a statement.

“Immediately, the Tehsildar (Mehrauli) dispersed the crowd and sealed the premises on the spot for gross violation of DDMA guidelines, especially in the wake of emerging Omicron variant of Covid-19,” an official said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Harsha Vardhan Mandava said: “A restaurant named Diablo was found violating DDMA guidelines. There was overcrowding in the restaurant. FIR u/s 188, 269 IPC has been registered against the establishment at PS Mehrauli. The premises were also sealed.”

Priyank Sukhija, the owner of the restaurant, refuted the allegation of there being 600 people on the premises, and said there the number of people was slightly more than 50% of the restaurant’s 280 seating capacity. “The manager was not aware of the recent restrictions. We will ensure that this will never happen again, and we are ready to pay the fine. The videos being circulated on social media have also captured the footage of the guests outside the restaurant,” Sukhija told HT.

The district authorities have again directed all restaurants to follow the guidelines in letter and spirit and ensure they don’t become super spreaders.