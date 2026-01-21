Delhi: Minor stabs tutor over sexual abuse, cops file two cases

A 14-year-old boy, along with an 18-year-old friend, stabbed his tuition teacher to avenge the alleged sexual assault by the tutor in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar. Police said the 18-year-old has been arrested on charges of attempt to murder and the minor was apprehended and released after being produced before the Child Welfare Department. An FIR was registered, but the man remained uncooperative during interrogation, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania said they were informed by the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on January 2 night that a 32-year-old man had been admitted with stab injuries.

After analysing footage from nearly 150 CCTV cameras, police said, they traced a minor boy who was last seen riding pillion with the man on his bicycle and later running behind him.

On the basis of the footage, the minor was questioned, leading to the involvement of the 18-year-old boy. “The other accused was arrested from his house, and the stolen mobile phone and the knife used in the attack were recovered,” Dhania said.

During interrogation, the 18-year-old and the minor disclosed that the stabbing was planned as an act of revenge, alleging repeated sexual abuse of the minor by the tutor. “The minor boy said that his tuition teacher sexually abused him multiple times at home when his parents were away. He did not inform his parents but told his friend,” an investigator said.

Police said that a separate FIR under the Prevention of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act has now been registered against the teacher. He will be arrested after getting discharged from the hospital.