Delhi-NCR: Celebrate new year, but with these 10 restrictions or face police fines

Amid the preparations for the New Year celebration, law enforcement agencies in Delhi and around the national capital region have tightened the rules and have announced several prohibitory measures to prevent any untoward incidents as we bid goodbye to 2023. New Year celebrations(AFP)

New Year’s restrictions in Delhi-NCR

1. The exit from Delhi Metro's Rajiv Chowk station will be restricted after 9 pm on December 31, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

2. However, there is no restriction on the entry of the passengers and it will be allowed until the last train. Except this, all lines will function as usual.

3. Delhi police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations in the national capital. It said there will be necessary deployment of personnel at places where people are expected to gather.

4. The deployment will be at locations like Connaught Place, India Gate, Aerocity, Qutub Minar, Greater Kailash, Saket Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, Mukherjee Nagar area, Vasant Kunj Mall, EDM Mall, Pacific Mall, Champa Gali, Hudson lane, Hauz Khas and other crowded places.

5. Traffic will be controlled in the Connaught Place area after 8 pm.

6. Delhi police appealed to the public to avoid drunk driving, warning that law enforcement agencies will take “stricter actions this time”.

7. Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police announced imposing prohibitory orders on December 31 and January 1, thus restricting unlawful assembly of five or more people in Noida and Greater Noida.

8. Unauthorised processions, holding religious prayers and consumption of alcohol in public places have also been banned for Sunday and Monday, said Gautam Buddh Nagar Police.

9. Use of private drones in a radius of one kilometre of government establishments is also banned without special permission of these days.

10. To maintain peace and harmony in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, any mischievous elements must be prevented from carrying out such activities which may create a possibility of creating an adverse environment, police added.

