Heading out on New Year's Eve? Check traffic advisories in your city to beat the bustling crowd

With just a day remaining for the New Year's Eve celebration, cities nationwide have devised traffic advisories for revellers to brave and beat the road congestion. State police have also deployed personnel to prevent untoward incidents amid the celebration. Vashi Traffic Police conduct breath analyser test on motorists to prevent drunk and drive case as a preventive measure ahead of New Year celebration. Bachchan Kumar / Hindustan Times

Delhi Police's advise: 'Don't mix drink and drive'

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued their traffic advisory for New Year's Eve celebrations in the national capital well in advance.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the police wrote, “Naye saal par nahi karna mix drink and drive…Naye saal mein safely karo apne ghar mein arrive,” (Don't mix drink and drive in the new year and arrive safely at your home).

“The deployment will be at locations like Connaught Place, India Gate, Aerocity, Qutub Minar, Greater Kailash, Saket Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, Mukherjee Nagar area, Vasant Kunj Mall, EDM Mall, Pacific Mall, Champa Gali, Hudson lane, Hauz Khas and other crowded places. Traffic will controlled in the Connaught Place area after 8 pm,” SS Yadav, special commissioner of police (traffic), said.

Yadav also said the police will take stricter action this time against those with drunken behaviour and drunk driving cases.

2,500 personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth movement of vehicles, and 250 teams will be tasked with checking drunken driving.

Noida Police warned of hefty fine for flouting traffic rules

The Noida Police issued a traffic advisory for December 31, warning of charging a hefty fine against those who would flout the traffic rules.

Various rerouting and traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

The diversions will come up near the Sector 18 market, shopping malls such as the Greater Indian Place, DLF Mall of India, Gardens Galleria, Centre Stage Mall, Logix, Spectrum, Starling Edge, SkyOne and the Advant Navis in Noida and Ansal, Venice Mall and Gaur City Mall, Pari Chow, Jagat Farm in Greater Noida, according to the police advisory.

Mumbai Police issues regulatory orders near Juhu Beach

Mumbai Police have realised that a huge crowd will likely gather at key locations around Juhu sea beach, after which a regulatory and prohibitory advisory has been released. "There will be heavy pedestrian crossings as well as the movement of vehicles in large numbers on Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Road, Juhu Church Road and V.M. Road. Hence, traffic will be slow on these roads. It is necessary to issue the following orders for the regulation and decrease of traffic congestion on the roads mentioned below on December 31, 2023, from 14:00 hrs to January 1, 2024, till 08:00 hrs," it said in a statement.

No parking facility will be available for all vehicles on Juhu Church Road from Tulip Star Hotel Junction to Balraj Sahani Road (Both south and north bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai. There shall be 'No Parking' for all vehicles on Juhu Road from Maharana Pratap Junction to Juhu Koliwada (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai.