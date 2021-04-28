Delhi-NCR helps: Residents run errands, arrange meds, cook food, amid rising cases

One act of kindness can save a life. And folks in Delhi-NCR have taken upon themselves to help out people as much as possible in these trying times, amid the rising coronavirus cases. Whether it’s offering to cook food for the Covid positive individuals/families, running a local errand, arranging medicines, looking for plasma donors, or helping out with information such as on available hospital beds, they are doing it all!

Some like restauranteur Ankur Malhotra, from Noida, is part of many WhatsApp groups, and help in passing on the relevant information. “My friends call me jugadu. Things are really bad and getting worse. Some people want injections, medicines or where beds are available with oxygen. I keep on passing information and sharing references to anyone who needs them,” he says.

An act of kindness by Kirti Khanna, a corporate professional based in Gurugram.

Kirti Khanna, a corporate professional, recently took to social media to extend help with local errands such as arranging medicines and food. “I’m seeing friends lose their relatives. I could figure out that there is a lot of chaos, and people genuinely need help. And the feeling of helplessness of not getting some of the basic is very overwhelming at times. So I thought I could connect people to chemists in Gurugram. I love to cook so I can provide food. My husband is home so he can deliver. I can just talk to them to make them feel better. Simply try to be there. When the world is going crazy, all you need is an act of kindness,” she says.

Social media is full of posts wanting to help in times of crisis.

Sakshi Banga, a Delhi-based lawyer, who is going all across the city delivering medicines herself, says, “The situation is horrifying right now. I’m helping out people as much as possible. And we all need to help each other out! People have been asking about availability of beds, plasma donors, Remdesivir, and even doctor’s appointments for a video consultation... People aren’t able to connect to good doctors, especially those who have peculiar conditions. I’m available at 9871073448, if anyone needs help.”

Gurugram-based homemaker Priyanka Talreja, who recently sent food to a Covid patient and a relative in her family, says she’s open to helping out others too. “You need to eat well for recovery during Covid. I would try my level best to help others, too. This is the time when we need to stand by senior citizens, and those living alone, arrange medicines. My cook called me, and I arranged the number of a guy who does our check-up. So, help in whatever little ways we can.”

And then there are some like Aditya Amit Gundh who are running informal groups that promote art, spirituality and fitness to ease the anxiety and stress induced due to the pandemic. He says, “There are people who want to talk, as there is a lot of anxiety and fear. There is a real threat outside, but perceptive threat is also why people are suffering because of fear of loss of job, and health concerns. Within this group, there are people capable to help in times of need. We are offering people to just open up, call us and just speak. Every Sunday there is an online baithak where poets, singers come together to entertain people. Anyone can log in at Instagram.com/dimensionscommune.”

