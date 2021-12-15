Delhi: North MCD seals 8 liquor vends, issues show cause notices to 10 others

New Delhi: North Delhi Municipal Corporation has sealed five liquor vends and passed sealing orders for three others for alleged violations related to building by-laws and unauthorised construction, civic officials said on Wednesday. A report on the action against liquor shops by North MCD revealed that show cause notices were also issued to 10 other liquor shops.

Standing committee chairman Jogi Ram Jain said three liquor shops were sealed in Civil Lines and one each in Karol Bagh and Rohini. “Most of these units had illegal construction and unapproved amalgamation of properties. The provisions of unified building by-laws (UBBL) were not followed which has led to sealing action against them. The drive to check the building norms and property or conversion charges in the new liquor outlets being opened as per the new excise policy will continue in coming days,” Jain said on Wednesday.

Chhail Bihari Goswami, the leader of the house in North MCD, said the civic body will continue to check the legal status of all the municipal corporation-related regulations in the new liquor shops. “While shops are being opened in our areas under new excise policy, no official intimation or NOC requirements have been communicated to the local bodies. We have all the right to check violations in these shops. Five shops have been sealed during the last week under this drive,” he added.

Earlier, the South corporation also issued six show cause notices to liquor vends for violations but no units have been sealed, officials said.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation has, however, sealed three liquor outlets for similar UBBL violations on Friday last week. The sealing action was taken in C-Block DDA market, Dilshad Garden and GTB enclave where 11 DDA shops had been merged to create three liquor shops allegedly without any approval from the municipal corporation.

EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said that 65 notices have been issued to various liquor shops asking them to submit the documents related to site plans, property taxes and conversion charges.

The three BJP-led municipal corporations, which have passed resolutions against the new excise policy during the last one month, have been carrying out special drives to check the documents of liquor shops opening in the city as per new excise policy.

A resolution passed by the general body meeting of North MCD on Tuesday urged the Delhi government to have a relook at the policy while asking the government to cancel any licenses issued in residential areas.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Wednesday said that the party will hold protests across the city on January 3 if the new excise policy is not withdrawn. Starting from December 21, the BJP will also hold a 10-day long booth level signature campaign against the policy.

“We have been protesting against the policy along with RWAs, women and other groups. If the policy is not withdrawn in the next few days, we will hold large scale protests across the city. A majority of the people are against the policy,” said Gupta.

Delhi has moved to a new excise regime from November 17, 2021. Both BJP and Congress have been opposing the new excise policy over the last one month while the AAP functionaries have repeatedly argued that the parties are trying to deflect the attention from the misgovernance in the BJP-led MCDs.

In March 2021, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had announced that a new policy will be brought for liquor trade and that the government will exit the business of selling liquor.

Delhi government spokesperson did not respond to requests seeking a comment.