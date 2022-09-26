Delhi: River Yamuna swells, may breach danger level on Tuesday

After heavy rain spells in Delhi, Haryana and adjoining areas, the water level in the River Yamuna has crossed warning level and is likely to breach the danger mark on Tuesday afternoon, according to a forecast by the central water commission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The river, which enters Delhi from northern part of the capital and exits from South travelling around 22km, crossed the warning level of 204.50 metre on Sunday night and swelled through the day on Monday. At 6pm the water level in the river was 205.05 metre, above the warning level, and racing towards the danger level of 205.33 metre.

According to the forecast, the water level at old railway bridge will increase to 205.65 metre between 3-4pm on Tuesday, and will increase further. After the river touches the danger level, the Delhi government sounds an alert and asks people, living on the riverbeds like farmers and those living in hutments, to move out.

Also Read | Delhi-Shimla daily flight resumes after two years

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The warning level of the Yamuna is fixed at 204.50 metre, the danger level at 205.33 metre and the evacuation level at 206 metre..

An official said that 155,275 cusec water was released from Hathani Kund Barrage at 5pm on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department data, Delhi received almost nine times the usual amount of rain in the week that ended September 24, making the month the 30th rainiest since 1901, despite an 83% deficit in rainfall up to September 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON