Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category; overall AQI at 428

Delhi's air quality continued to remain in 'severe' category on Sunday, with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 428, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

The minimum temperatures are showing negative tendency over Delhi and Bihar and positive tendency over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, and mixed tendency over Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and West Rajasthan, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dense to very dense fog has been observed over Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh and moderate to dense fog has been observed over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya today morning, said the IMD.

Due to dense fog in Delhi and adjoining states on Sunday morning, around 26 trains travelling in and around the national capital were delayed, according to news agency ANI.

As per Northern Railways, Train number 04217--Prayagraj Sangam-Chandighar Covid special and Train number02397--Gaya-New Delhi Special suffered a maximum delay of 3.45 hours.

Due to such chilly weather conditions, IMD advised citizens to be careful while driving or outing through any transport and prefer to use fog lights during driving.

On Saturday, the overall AQI was 492 and on January 15, the overall AQI was 431 in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)