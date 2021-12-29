Delhi’s air quality improves marginally, enters ‘poor’ zone

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality improved marginally and entered the “poor” zone on Wednesday morning amid shallow fog as overcast weather was expected in the Capital.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7am was 288. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 305 - in the lower end of the “very poor” category. PM 2.5 was the dominant pollutant in the air.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The air quality was expected to improve. On Tuesday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said the AQI improved to the “poor” category due to an increase in mixing layer height to 1.5km on Monday that ventilated the near-surface pollutants. Light rain due to western disturbance was likely to improve the AQI further to the upper end of the “moderate” or lower end of the “poor” category. “On 30th (December), 31st (December), and 1st (January), winds are likely to be low reducing ventilation of pollutants, and AQI is expected to be within the ‘poor’ category. From 2nd (January) onwards improvement in AQI is likely due to relatively high winds.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature on Wednesday was likely to be 8 degrees Celsius and the maximum 20 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, and the maximum 18 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. IMD said shallow to moderate fog was expected over the next seven days.