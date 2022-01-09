Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's air quality improves to 'satisfactory' as Capital witnesses heavy rain
Published on Jan 09, 2022 08:05 AM IST
Delhi's air quality improved from 'moderate' category to 'satisfactory' on Sunday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 90, as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorm for two continuous days, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with few spells of heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida," tweeted the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Light intensity rain/drizzle to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-East Delhi, NewDelhi, Lodi road, East-Delhi, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat," tweeted Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida remains in the 'moderate' category with the AQI at 119.

However, the air quality of Gurugram improved to the 'satisfactory' category with the AQI at 81.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 

