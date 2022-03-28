Delhi’s air quality in moderate category, mercury to go up to 37° C
New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning as the city was expected to record a maximum temperature of 37 and a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius. The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 230 at 7 am. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 272 in the moderate category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
The air quality improved to the “moderate” category thanks to strong winds over the weekend. On Sunday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said the AQI is likely to stay in the moderate category till Wednesday.
“Air quality is in the ‘moderate’ category with dust dominating [PM10 component is around 64%]. For the next three days, AQI is likely to be within the ‘moderate’ or in the low end of the ‘poor’ category with moderate winds of around 12 km/hr expected. There is also a possibility of dust intrusion from the western region on 28th [Monday] and 29th [Tuesday] but AQI will still not touch ‘very poor’.”
On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 20.4 and the maximum 36.8 degrees Celsius.
India Meteorological Department has said the month is expected to end without rainfall as no showers are likely over the next seven days. Delhi recorded the highest temperature this year of 38.3 at Safdarjung and 39.9 degrees Celsius at two other stations on March 20. Delhi generally tends to record its warmest March day in the last week of the month.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics