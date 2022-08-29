Delhi’s air quality in moderate category, parts of city likely to get light rain

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning as parts of the city were expected to get light rain while the maximum temperature was expected to be 34 degrees Celsius. Light rain is also likely on Tuesday followed by isolated drizzle activity a day later.

The month is set to end with a large rain deficit with Delhi recording only 40.0mm of rainfall so far in August compared to a regular monthly average of 247.7mm.

The monsoon trough has largely remained south of its normal position this month. Therefore, northwest India has mostly received deficit rainfall. Delhi has got mostly light or very light rainfall and the deficit is unlikely to end in August.

The IMD classifies it as a ‘large’ deficit when it is 60% or higher. This month’s highest rainfall recorded in a single day was 8.8mm on August 5.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was separately 134 (moderate) at 7am on Monday, a slight increase from Sunday’s 4pm reading of 119 (moderate).

While light rain was expected in parts of Delhi until the end of the month, AQI is likely to largely remain in the moderate category until August 31.

“AQI is currently in the lower end of the moderate category. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) is contributing to around 70% to PM10. For the next three days (29th, 30th, 31st) peak wind speed is likely to be around 24 km/h, causing moderate dispersion and the AQI is likely to be within the ‘moderate’ due to prevailing relatively dry conditions,” said monitoring agency Safar.