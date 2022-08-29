Delhi’s air quality in moderate category, parts of city likely to get light rain
The month is set to end with a large rain deficit with Delhi recording only 40.0mm of rainfall so far in August compared to a regular monthly average of 247.7mm
Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning as parts of the city were expected to get light rain while the maximum temperature was expected to be 34 degrees Celsius. Light rain is also likely on Tuesday followed by isolated drizzle activity a day later.
The month is set to end with a large rain deficit with Delhi recording only 40.0mm of rainfall so far in August compared to a regular monthly average of 247.7mm.
The monsoon trough has largely remained south of its normal position this month. Therefore, northwest India has mostly received deficit rainfall. Delhi has got mostly light or very light rainfall and the deficit is unlikely to end in August.
The IMD classifies it as a ‘large’ deficit when it is 60% or higher. This month’s highest rainfall recorded in a single day was 8.8mm on August 5.
Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was separately 134 (moderate) at 7am on Monday, a slight increase from Sunday’s 4pm reading of 119 (moderate).
While light rain was expected in parts of Delhi until the end of the month, AQI is likely to largely remain in the moderate category until August 31.
“AQI is currently in the lower end of the moderate category. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) is contributing to around 70% to PM10. For the next three days (29th, 30th, 31st) peak wind speed is likely to be around 24 km/h, causing moderate dispersion and the AQI is likely to be within the ‘moderate’ due to prevailing relatively dry conditions,” said monitoring agency Safar.
-
Conversion of leasehold to freehold: SC junks Chandigarh’s objections, asks it to do ‘needful’
Ripping apart the Chandigarh administration's objections to allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, the Supreme Court on Monday directed UT and ministry of home affairs to do the “needful” within three weeks. UT had raised eight objections to its own proposal of allowing conversion, but SC termed all of these as “untenable” and pointed flaws in each of the UT's arguments.
-
NCRB report 2021: Punjab’s overall crimes dip but those against children up
Punjab saw a dip of 11% in overall crimes in 2021 compared to 2020, but children are not safe as there has been an increase in crimes against them, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report that was released on Monday. NCRB statistics show a 20% jump in cognisable crimes against children in 2021 compared to the previous year, making them vulnerable.
-
Chandigarh saw 23% jump in rape cases in 2021: NCRB data
The city witnessed a 23% increase in rape cases in 2021, the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2021 has revealed. In 2021, as many as 74 rape cases were registered in the city against 60 in 2020. However, they were lower than the 112 cases reported 2019, before the pandemic. While 46 victims were minors, 28 were of age. As per NCRB data, in 91.9% cases, the victims knew the assailant.
-
NCRB report 2021:Punjab reported second-highest spurious liquor deaths in country
With 127 fatalities, Punjab recorded the second-highest number of deaths, after Uttar Pradesh, due to the consumption of illicit or spurious liquor in 2021, as per the National Crime Records Bureau report on accidental deaths and suicides in India. The maximum such deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh (137), followed by Punjab (127); Madhya Pradesh (108) and Karnataka (104). In 2021, a total of 618 fatalities were attributed to extreme climatic conditions.
-
HC notice on plea from journalist Deepak Chaurasia seeking quashing of FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Haryana police on a plea by journalist Deepak Chaurasiya seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Gurugram police in 2015. He among some other journalists is accused of airing an “edited” and “obscene” video of a 10-year-old child and her family in 2013 and linking the video to a sexual assault case against jailed, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics