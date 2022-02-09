Delhi’s air quality in poor category, rain with gusty winds expected

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality was in the “poor” category on Wednesday morning as light rain with gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 km per hour were expected later in the day. The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 280 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 270 in the poor category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Air quality monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research on Tuesday said the AQI is likely to improve to “moderate” or “satisfactory” by Wednesday evening due to the expected rain and associated wet deposition. “From Thursday onwards, relatively high wind speed is likely to enhance dispersion and keep AQI within ‘Moderate’ or ‘lower end of poor’.”

The minimum temperature is likely to be 13 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and the maximum 21 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was 11.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum 26 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal. Dense fog in the morning was likely on Thursday while the minimum temperature is expected to be 8 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 22 degrees Celsius.