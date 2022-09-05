Delhi’s air quality in satisfactory category, overcast weather expected
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 90 at 7am
Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning as the city is expected to have overcast weather with a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 90 at 7am. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 115 in the moderate category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
On Sunday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributed ~ 70% to PM10. “For the next 3 days...peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 12-16 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ or ‘lower end of moderate’ due to expected light/trace rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 36-37 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 2.0) maintains moderate ventilation.”
The minimum temperature on Sunday was 26.8 degree Celsius, one notch above normal, and the maximum was 36.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.
-
Bengaluru rain: ORR flooded 2nd time in week, Cops ask people not to step out
Heavy rain that lashed out Bengaluru on Sunday night left city roads inundated once again. Not just the IT belt of Karnataka's capital but even Bengaluru airport has also suffered due to the heavy rain. The passengers were seen waiting in the flooded airport on Sunday night. Areas like HAL road in the city, Doddanekkundi, Varthur, Marathahalli have reported more than 100mm of rainfall on Sunday night.
-
Fire at cloth market in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, firefighting operation on
A fire broke out at Kaccha Bag wholesale cloth market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk late on Sunday. The Delhi fire department said some commercial buildings and shops were gutted even as the blaze was yet to be fully controlled. Some shops also collapsed while the firefighting operation was being carried out around 3am. At least two people present in one of the buildings were missing, local residents said. Police were yet to confirm this.
-
Karnataka govt to probe scams under previous Congress rule, says CT Ravi
Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary CT Ravi on Sunday said that the Karnataka government would order an investigation into the "scams" that took place under the previous Congress rule in the state and strict action would be taken against the culprits. The BJP leader's remarks came after a meeting which was attended by BJP State Unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, and BJP Parliamentary Board Member BS Yediyurappa.
-
Soldier from Jammu kills wife, daughter inside army camp in Assam, arrested
A soldier from Jammu brutally killed Havildar (general duty) Ravinder Kumar of the 39 AR's wife and minor daughter inside an army camp of the Assam Rifles at Srikona on Saturday over a family feud, said officials. The accused soldier, identified as havildar Ravinder Kumar of the 39 Assam Rifles, was arrested. The accused had shifted his family in family quarters of the 39 AR at Srikona on March 10 this year.
-
Trekker from Bengal dies at Kinnaur’s Khimloga Pass, one injured
A trekker from West Bengal died and one was injured at Khimloga in Kinnaur. They were trekking from Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi to Chitkul in Himachal. One trekker and three porters reached safely at Chitkul while a trekker along with three porters was stranded at the pass. Dule has been identified as Sujoy Dule, a resident of Durganagar village in Kalyani tehsil of Nadia district, West Bengal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics