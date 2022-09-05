Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality in satisfactory category, overcast weather expected

delhi news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 09:39 AM IST

On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 115 in the moderate category. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning as the city is expected to have overcast weather with a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 90 at 7am. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 115 in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

On Sunday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributed ~ 70% to PM10. “For the next 3 days...peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 12-16 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ or ‘lower end of moderate’ due to expected light/trace rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 36-37 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 2.0) maintains moderate ventilation.”

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 26.8 degree Celsius, one notch above normal, and the maximum was 36.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
