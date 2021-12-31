Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi’s air quality in very poor category

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to increase slightly until Sunday and consistently high wind speeds are expected
The AQI is likely to remain within ‘very poor’ or higher end of ‘very poor’ category. (AP/File)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 09:20 AM IST
ByHT correspondent

Delhi’s air quality was in the “very poor” category on Friday morning as a cold wave was expected in the city. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 am was 304.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to increase slightly until Sunday and consistently high wind speeds are likely. “Mixing layer height continues to be 1.0-1.5 km. New year celebrations on 31st night (Friday) may increase emissions and worsen AQI but the net effect is likely to keep AQI within ‘Very Poor’ or ‘higher end of Very Poor’ for the next 3 days.”

The India Meteorological Department said the minimum temperature is likely to be 3 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature 19 degrees Celsius. on Thursday, the minimum temperature was 3 degrees Celsius, and the maximum was 19 degrees.

