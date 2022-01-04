Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’

Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category on Monday morning even as it was expected to improve in the next 24 hours with two back-to-back western disturbances likely to bring rain from Tuesday night to Saturday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 390 (very poor) at 7 am. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was 387 (very poor) on Monday.

R K Jenamani, a scientist at India Meteorological Department, said the first western disturbance will influence the region from Wednesday when the peak rain activity was expected. The second is expected to influence Delhi from Thursday until Sunday, with peak rain activity on Friday.

“Two back-to-back western disturbances will lead to a cloudy week... rain (is expected) on almost all days from Tuesday until Saturday. The intensity will be highest on Wednesday and Friday, with rain and gusty winds touching 20-30 km per hour,” said Jenamani. He added the wind direction has switched to easterly in Delhi.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was expected to hover around 7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, compared to 5.4 degrees Celsius on Monday. Jenamani said the minimum temperature could touch 10 degrees Celsius by Wednesday, while the maximum is expected to drop to around 17 degrees the same day. The maximum temperature was expected to be 22 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said high winds and intermittent rains from Wednesday are expected to improve AQI significantly to the lower end of “very poor” through strong dispersion and wet deposition.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is “moderate”, between 201 and 300 “poor”, between 301 and 400 “very poor” and over 400 “severe”.