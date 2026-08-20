Chandigarh: Two arrested for murdering Sector 26 trader over parking dispute

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a vegetable seller to death following a quarrel over vehicle parking in the Sector 26 market. A juvenile, who is also said to be involved in the crime, has been apprehended, police said. The weapon allegedly used in the crime has also been recovered by the police. (HT File)

Officials said the accused, Vinod Kumar, 52, and his son Priyanshu, 22, residents of Gas Colony in Dariya, were apprehended on August 17. On their disclosure, a juvenile was detained on August 18. The weapon allegedly used in the crime has also been recovered.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 14 when a quarrel broke out between the accused and the victim, Desraj, who hailed from Una in Himachal Pradesh, in the grain market over vehicle parking and the loading and unloading of vehicles.

During the scuffle, one of them allegedly restrained the victim while the other took out a knife and stabbed him in the chest. The victim later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Officials said Priyanshu, a Class 12 pass-out, works with his father in the grain market and has no previous criminal history. Vinod, who is a Class 10 pass-out, is a wholesale commission agent. He also has no criminal history, according to the police.

Teams from the Sector 26 and Industrial Area police stations were constituted to nab the accused and investigate the case. The teams were headed by Inspector Satnam Singh, officiating SHO of the Sector 26 police station.