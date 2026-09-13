He witnessed his peak with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and then stepped away from TV limelight: Where is Cezanne Khan now?
After Kasautii Zindagii Kay ended in 2007, Cezanne Khan took things at his own pace rather than immediately signing another daily soap.
For many TV viewers who grew up in the early 2000s, Cezanne Khan will always be Anurag Basu. His role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay made him a household name, and his pairing with Shweta Tiwari became one of the show's most memorable aspects. Even years after the show ended, the name Anurag remained closely tied to Khan. He never followed the usual path of constantly appearing on television or staying in the public eye. There were projects, long breaks, and even work across the border, followed by years when he was barely seen on screen. So, where did Cezanne Khan go after Kasautii, and what has he been up to since?
Life after Kasautii Zindagii Kay
After Kasautii Zindagii Kay ended in 2007, Cezanne Khan took things at his own pace rather than immediately signing another daily soap. He went on to feature in shows such as Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Seeta Aur Geeta, and later explored opportunities beyond India, including Pakistani dramas such as Piya Kay Ghar Jana Hai and Silsilay Chahat Ke.
He eventually took a longer break from acting in India. He spent some time in the US, where he explored business opportunities and lived away from the constant buzz of the entertainment industry. When he eventually returned to Mumbai, he still wasn't in a hurry to get back on television.
The brief comebacks
Cezanne eventually returned to Indian television in 2021 with Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He stepped into the role of Harman Singh, a character that was already familiar to the show's viewers. His return was a pleasant surprise for fans who had been waiting to see him back on screen after years away.
In 2022, he followed it up with Sony TV's Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, where he played the lead opposite Rajshree Thakur. The show took him into more mature territory, with a story centred on relationships, marriage and parenthood. It was a different kind of role for the actor and one he seemed genuinely invested in.
Unfortunately, Appnapan did not get the run the team had expected. The show wrapped up in November 2022, barely five months after it premiered. Cezanne was understandably disappointed by the early ending, particularly because he had connected with the character, but he remained thankful for the chance to be part of the show.
Why Cezanne Khan stays away from the spotlight
Since Appnapan ended, Cezanne Khan has once again kept a distance from television. While Instagram, reels and regular public appearances have become part of an actor's everyday visibility, he has largely stayed out of that space. He often posts videos and photos on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.
The recent headlines
Cezanne's name resurfaced in the headlines in July 2026 after Raja Chaudhary, Shweta Tiwari's former husband, claimed on a podcast that he had an affair with Shweta in the past. The comments once again brought attention to his Kasautii Zindagii Kay days, but he has largely chosen not to engage with the controversy or revisit that chapter publicly. Instead, the actor has been focused on his personal life and has spoken about plans to settle down with his long-time girlfriend, Afsheen Zehra.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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