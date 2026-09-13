Are banks open or closed on September 14? Check RBI holiday calendar
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in several states across the country on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Planning to get some work done in a bank branch on Monday? Then you need to first check if banks are open in the state you live in.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in several states across the country on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Which states have a bank holiday on Monday?
Bank branches will remain closed in several states in the country. These include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and Telangana.
Deep Dive
In all the above-listed states, all public- and private-sector bank branches—including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Canara Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, and ICICI—will remain closed. The closures are due to Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Puja, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, Vinayakar Chaturthi, and Hartalika Teej. However, the banks in all other states across the country will remain open.
When will banks remain closed in September?
Here is the complete RBI bank holiday calendar for the month of September:
September 13 – Sunday
September 14 – Banks will be closed in several cities, including Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada, due to Ganesh Chaturthi (Ganesh Puja).
September 15 – Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Goa on account of Samvatsari, Nuakhai, and the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi.
September 20 – Sunday
September 21 – Banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar and Thiruvananthapuram on account of Srimanta Sankardeva Birth Anniversary and Sri Narayana Guru Samadhi.
September 22 – Banks will remain closed in Ranchi due to Karma Puja.September 23 – Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar on account of Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birthday.
September 25 – Banks will remain closed in Gangtok due to Indra Jatra.
September 26 – Banks will be closed due to the Fourth Saturday.
September 27 – Sunday
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