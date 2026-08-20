August showers cut Haryana’s kharif deficit from 35% to 14%, reviving crop prospects

Widespread and above-normal rainfall in August has significantly improved Haryana’s rainfall position for the ongoing kharif season, bringing the cumulative deficit down to 14% from around 35% last month, even as several districts, particularly in the northern and central parts of the state, continue to remain below normal. According to agriculture experts, the latest spell has been particularly beneficial for several rainfed areas in southern Haryana. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) rainfall data released for this kharif season started June 1, Haryana received 257.9mm of rain against the normal 299.9mm, leaving a cumulative deficit of 14%. The sharp improvement has come after a prolonged spell of below-normal rainfall during the first two months of the kharif season.

According to the IMD, August has so far brought substantial relief, with the state recording 109.9mm of rainfall against the normal 96.1mm, making rainfall 14% above normal for the month so far. The report suggests that 17 districts recorded above-normal rainfall during August, helping bridge a significant portion of the seasonal deficit.

Latest spell beneficial for southern Haryana: Experts

According to agriculture experts, the latest spell has been particularly beneficial for several rainfed areas in southern Haryana. Districts including Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Rohtak, Rewari and Sirsa have received 30% to 50% more rainfall than their respective normals during the recent spell, raising hopes of improved kharif crop prospects in areas that depend heavily on monsoon rains.

Bhiwani recorded the highest surplus, receiving around 138mm of rainfall against its normal of 63mm, 117% above normal. Fatehabad also received 87mm against the normal 58mm, registering a surplus of around 50%.

The improvement follows a particularly strong spell during the first half of August. Haryana received 68.6mm of rain between August 6 and 12, against the normal 34.4mm for the period, making the rainfall 106% above normal.

Similarly, the state recorded 102.6mm of rainfall between August 1 and 16, compared with the normal 81.1mm, resulting in rainfall being 24% above normal during the period.

Despite the improvement, rainfall distribution remains uneven across the state. Karnal recorded the highest deficit of 51%, followed by Kaithal at 44%, Panchkula at 31%, Ambala at 29% and Jind at 27% during August so far.

According to the experts, the recent rains have provided considerable relief to farmers, particularly those in rain-fed areas, by improving soil moisture and supporting standing kharif crops. The improved rainfall conditions have also revived hopes of better yields if the favourable weather pattern continues through the remainder of the monsoon season.

The turnaround in August is significant as Haryana had entered the month with a much wider seasonal rainfall gap. With the state still below its long-period normal rainfall since June 1, however, the overall kharif season remains dependent on the distribution of rainfall in the coming weeks.