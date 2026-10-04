'In Bengaluru, one day off was never enough': Doctor moves to tier-3 city, compares pace of life

The doctor concluded by saying that time appears to move much more slowly in smaller cities. “Time really moves slow in a tier-3 city,” he said.

He then compared that experience with his time in Bidar, describing how he managed to fit several activities into his day and still had hours left. “Here in Bidar, I went for a long run, had a meal, took a nap and it’s still just 2 PM. Might even go for another movie today,” he wrote.

In an X post, the doctor , who goes by TheFitDoc, said that he often felt like he never had enough time to do anything while living in Bengaluru, where even a single day off seemed insufficient. “In Bengaluru, I always felt like I never had enough time to do anything. One day off was never enough,” he wrote.

A Bengaluru -based doctor has sparked a discussion about the difference in pace of life between the city and a tier-3 town after sharing how much more free time he feels he has in Bidar, Karnataka .

(Also Read: Chennai man shares ‘small things’ he loves about Bengaluru after 1.5 years in city: ‘People often ignore them’)

How did internet react The post resonated with several users, many of whom attributed the difference to Bengaluru’s traffic, crowds and busy lifestyle.

“That’s true, mostly because of less distractions and stuff like crowd and traffic,” one user commented.

“Bangalore just eats everyone’s time in traffic,” another wrote.

A third user, however, pointed out that the slower pace of smaller cities can come with different considerations later in life. “Indeed a Tier 2 or Tier 3 city is any day good better for one but the day you will have kids if you plan the entire equation changes priorities changes,” the user said.

Another compared the experience to life in Himachal Pradesh, writing, “Law of relativity. Bangalore is chaos. And chaos consume time faster. Tier 3 cities had no chaos so pace of time slows down. I am from himachal. And time is far slower here in hills.”

One user who had spent 18 years in Bengaluru said they experienced a similar change after moving to a tier-2 city in Karnataka following a transfer. “After residing in Bengaluru for 18 years, shifted to Tier 2 Karnataka city on effect of transfer. slower pace of life, can agree with you here. In Bengaluru being closer to workplace and kid’s school is a blessing. But staring at another transfer back to Bengaluru though,” the user wrote.

Another user shared their experience of moving from Bengaluru to Gokak. “I moved to my hometown Gokak few years back from Bengaluru. Whenever I need to visit my office in Hubli, I drive and reach within 2.15 hours (120 kms) and come back same day. Still earlier than Bengaluru home to office in Bengaluru,” the user said.