BC Nagesh’s last rites to be performed today

Bidar: BidarTributes poured in for senior BJP leader and former minister B C Nagesh, who died on Tuesday due to chronic health issues. He was 67-year-old. Members of the party, his supporters, and leaders of various political parties arrived to pay their last respects to Nagesh, who served as the former MLA of the Tiptur constituency and as the state’s minister for primary and secondary education. The district administration informed that his last rites will be performed in Tiptur on Thursday with full state honours. HT Image

The Tumakuru district administration has made the necessary preparations for Nagesh’s final rites. Deputy Commissioner Shubha Kalyan said that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure no untoward incidents occur during the final viewing and funeral.

Thousands of people and dignitaries from various fields are expected to arrive to pay their last respects to the former minister. In view of this, the district administration has taken several measures to control the crowd, ensure smooth traffic movement, and provide necessary facilities to the public. Senior officials and police personnel have already been stationed in the area where the funeral will be held.

The deputy commissioner is personally inspecting the preparations for the final rites and has given necessary instructions to the concerned officials, he said, adding that the district administration has appealed to the public to maintain peace and order.

Supporters have been given an opportunity to pay their last respects at Nagesh’s residence in Tiptur. Family members, close associates, party workers, and supporters are arriving to pay their final tributes to the departed leader.

Nagesh’s son Vishwadeep spoke to the media and provided information about the final rites. He said that, after discussions with family members and senior leaders, it had been decided to conduct the funeral on Thursday. He said that the exact location where the funeral will be held would be officially announced after consultations with family members and elders.”

Several political leaders from across the state have expressed deep condolences over his death. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy condoled his passing and remembered Nagesh as a popular leader with a simple and amicable personality. Kumaraswamy said that, as minister for primary education, he had carried out many good works and that his death was a great loss to the state.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president BY Vijayendra, among several other leaders, have also expressed their condolences over Nagesh’s death. The leaders remembered Nagesh’s contributions and the distinct mark he made in the political field.