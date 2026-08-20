‘He will not resign’: Cong backs min Nagendra over fund fraud

The Congress government in Karnataka took a firm stand to back minister B Nagendra over his alleged involvement in the multi crore rupee embezzlement in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC), stating that no court of law had convicted him, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular-JDS) deadlock demanding the minister’s dismissal continued for the third day on Wednesday. HT Image

The first indication that the Congress will not back down to the opposition’s demand seeking the minister’s resignation was given by chief minister DK Shivakumar late on Tuesday evening. After the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, Shivakumar said there was no question of seeking Nagendra’s resignation. “Let the opposition parties give a notice to discuss the issue in the House. There are many Union ministers facing criminal cases by the Enforcement Directorate (ED),’’ he maintained.

Even as the BJP-JD(S) staged dharna and shouted slogans in both Houses of the legislature, the government chose to go ahead with the business in the agenda.

Tabling a statement in the Assembly, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said ₹5 crore was given back even before the funds misappropriation was detected. Of the ₹84.63 crore cash transferred illegally, money and valuables worth ₹79.68 crore have been recovered and the process to get the remaining amount is underway,’’ he added.

“All of you are aware that the Supreme court and several other courts have sharply criticised the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) functioning. Courts have observed that these agencies have lost their sanctity by acting as per the whims and fancies of the party in power (in Centre),’’ Parameshwara said. He also cited a recent affidavit filed before the Supreme court which said 4,192 sitting and former elected representatives had pending criminal cases. They included 251 Lok Sabha and 75 Rajya Sabha members besides 14 chief ministers.

Not impressed by his reply, leader of opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said: “This is not a washing machine to put powder and the taint against the minister will go. Instead of making this statement, get Nagendra to resign.’’

Before the Assembly met, Nagendra along with Kannada and culture minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi and chief minister’s political secretary AS Ponnanna met the media. This was for the first time, he was speaking after the controversy erupted in the ongoing session. Alleging he was being targeted by the “Manuvadis’’ as he was a Dalit and belonged to the tribal community, the minister asked the opposition why the resignations of Union ministers involved in cases was not being asked.

Nagendra alleged there were cases against West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswas Sarma. “Make them resign. I have approached the courts and got relief . You cannot sit in the position of the judiciary and declare that I am an accused , convicted or committed an offence,’’ he maintained.

Leader of opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy hit out at Nagendra’s statement of “Manuvadis targeting him.’’ The minister should not use his community to defend himself. “Why caste should be brought into a corruption case involving funds meant for the same community?’’ he asked.