Panchkula traffic challenge: Lack of CCTVs, shortage of cops

Despite relying heavily on automated enforcement, Panchkula traffic police are still forced to manually monitor several major intersections due to a lack of CCTV and automatic challaning cameras. The uncovered locations include Ravidas Chowk, Vigilance Naka, Sector 12/12A and Sector 20/21 dividing roads near the national highway, Sector 20 underbridge, Sector 27/28 T-point near Herbal Park, the dividing road near the working women’s hostel, Sector 4/11/12 T-point, Sant Kabir, Sector 26 and the Sector 26/27 T-point. With an area of 898 sq km, Panchkula district is about 7.88 times the size of Chandigarh, which has an area of 114 sq km. (HT File)

Notably, most traffic challans in Panchkula are now being issued through CCTV cameras. During the first seven months of the year, 51,444 challans were issued through CCTV cameras, while 11,170 were issued manually, taking the total to 62,614. Besides, 660 two-wheelers and 130 four-wheelers were impounded. During the corresponding period last year, 53,143 challans were issued on the basis of CCTV footage and 10,399 manually, taking the total to 63,542. In addition, 211 two-wheelers and 56 four-wheelers were impounded. Last year saw more than one lakh traffic challans issued across all categories.

At present, 44 traffic junctions in Panchkula are covered by 283 box cameras, 33 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and 23 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. The covered locations include Rally Chowk, Majri Chowk, Old Panchkula T-point, Shalimar Chowk, Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Dolphin Chowk, Tank Chowk, Command Hospital, and traffic lights at Bell Factory, Housing Board and Amartex.

According to information, nearly one in every three CCTV cameras in Panchkula is non-functional, with 154 of the district’s 473 surveillance cameras currently out of service.

With an area of 898 sq km, Panchkula district is about 7.88 times the size of Chandigarh, which has an area of 114 sq km. However, the strength of the traffic police in Panchkula is less than half that of its neighbouring city. While Chandigarh has approximately 390 traffic cops, Panchkula has only 170.

Of these, 100 are deployed in the city, while the remaining 70 cover Kalka, Pinjore and Raipur Rani. A Panchkula traffic police officer said personnel are frequently assigned VIP duties, almost on a daily basis.

Traffic officials, seeking anonymity, said the district should have a strength of at least 250 personnel. In the Surajpur area, which also covers Raipur Rani, Pinjore and Kalka, the sanctioned strength is 100, but only 70 cops are currently deployed.

A traffic official said personnel are sometimes made to work for more than 12 hours. On the roads, traffic cops primarily check vehicles without number plates, those with modified or non-compliant number plates or without HSRPs, modified vehicles, vehicles with black films, and Bullet motorcycles fitted with illegal silencers. Other violations are largely detected through CCTV cameras.

The shortage of traffic police personnel on roads has affected traffic management, as motorists often jump signals. At times, when traffic lights are non-functional, the absence of traffic cops to manage the flow also leads to congestion.

When contacted, Panchkula police commissioner Pankaj Nain said, “Despite the limited strength, our traffic cops are doing a commendable job, and we keep them motivated. It is also encouraging that the number of online challans is increasing. Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) is working on its Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) project, under which more CCTV-based challaning cameras will be installed across the city’s roads.”