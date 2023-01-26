Delhi’s air quality worsens to poor category; min temp 4 notches above normal

Delhi’s air quality worsened to the poor category on Thursday as a minimum temperature of 12.8°C was four degrees above normal. Partly overcast weather was expected while the mercury was expected to go up to 19°C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6°C on Wednesday and a maximum of 19.3°C, which was two notches below normal.

A slight drop in wind speed worsened the pollution levels as an air quality index (AQI) of 278 was recorded at 8am on Thursday. Delhi recorded the cleanest air day in over three months on Wednesday with an AQI of 160 (moderate) at 4pm. Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category last on December 15.

Overcast weather was expected to continue until Saturday before a fresh western disturbance was expected to bring rain on Sunday. “The influence of this current western disturbance will end today [Thursday]...the next western disturbance will begin influencing Delhi from Saturday night onwards until Monday. During this spell, light rain is expected on Sunday.” said an official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi’s minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 9 and 10°C over the next two days, before rising to 11°C by Sunday. The mercury was expected to go up to between 20 and 22°C until the end of the month.

The air quality is likely to deteriorate as the impact of the western disturbance starts to wane. It will remain in the poor category until Friday. It is expected to worsen to the very poor category on Saturday.