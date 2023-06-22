Delhi’s Airport Line Metro’s top speed raised to 110kmph

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said it has increased the operational speed of Metro trains on the 23-km Airport Express Line (AEL) with immediate effect, increasing it to 110kmph from the 100kmph earlier.

The Airport Express Line has six Metro stations running from the New Delhi Metro station to Dwarka’s Sector 21 Metro station. (HT Photo)

This, officials said, was done following mandatory clearances from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), DMRC. They added that passengers will now be able to reach the Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport from the New Delhi Metro station in around 16 minutes, compared to the 19 minutes earlier.

AEL crosses six Metro stations, with four stops between the New Delhi Metro station and the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station.

“This speed enhancement has brought the airport much closer to the city centre and Rajiv Chowk, which is accessible within 16 minutes now. The total travel time between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 Metro stations after the increased speed will be around 20 minutes, faster by three to four minutes,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

Dayal added that DMRC plans to further increase the speed of Metro trains on the AEL to 120 kmph in the coming weeks.

“The total travel time on the entire AEL will be reduced to 19 minutes after the maximum speed limit of 120 kmph is ultimately implemented in coming days,” Dayal added.

DMRC said that with this enhancement, it had set a new benchmark in the Indian Metro sector and continues to hold the distinction of being one of the fastest Metro systems in the country.

“By opting for the Metro, passengers can not only enjoy a comfortable, seamless and economical journey but also avoid the inconveniences associated with parking at the airport,” an official said.

Dayal said DMRC also recently introduced cashless ticketing options for the line through QR codes and WhatsApp-based ticketing, which eliminates the need for travellers to go to ticket counters and stand in queue.

The increase in operational speed from 90kmph to 100kmph on the line happened on March 22 this year. In comparison, the other conventional Metro lines of the DMRC, such as the Yellow or Blue Lines, operate at an average speed of 35 kmph.

When the Airport Express Line became functional in 2013, the trains initially operated at a speed of 50kmph.

Operationally, the trains and systems of the corridor are designed for a speed of up to 135kmph.