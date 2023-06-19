Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s IGI airport area set for round 2 of beautification

Delhi’s IGI airport area set for round 2 of beautification

Paras Singh
Jun 19, 2023

A PWD official said that this is the second phase of the beautification work aimed at improving the aesthetics of the city’s entrance points from the airport

The major roads around the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport are set for another round of beautification work as the Capital gears up to host the G20 meetings in September this year. The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to install lion sculptures, sandstone fountains and illumination fixtures besides undertaking infrastructure and horticulture upgradation work.

PWD officials said the work is expected to start in the first week of July and the process is likely to be completed in 45 days. (HT Photo)

PWD officials said the work is expected to start in the first week of July and the process is likely to be completed in 45 days. The infrastructure arm of the Delhi government has invited bids for separate projects. These include the beautification of arterial road from Ulan Batar road near IGI terminal to Dwarka underpass and areas around Dwarka underpass. The project will also entail illumination work on Metro pillars along Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line and floodlights for façade illumination of artwork.

A PWD official said that this is the second phase of the beautification work aimed at improving the aesthetics of the city’s entrance points from the airport. “Around 75 lakh will be spent on the facade illumination work and floodlights, 2.67 crore will be spent on upgradation of stretch from Ulan Batar road to Dwarka underpass, while 1.3 crore will be spent on beautification of area around Dwarka underpass and Thimayya Marg,” the official said.

The illumination of artwork and Metro pillars will involve installation of 640 LED floodlight units while the street beautification will incorporate use of white and red sandstone as well as granite flooring. “We also plan to add three handcrafted sandstone fountains — including one with four horses flowing water — and four carved marble lion statues,” the official added.

On April 12, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari had inaugurated the beautified stretch between Dhaula Kuan and IGI airport which has also been upgraded in the wake of G20 meetings. Completed over nine months, the revamp of the road stretch, that acts as the primary entry and exit points for the Capital from the airport, was conceptualised in May last year. The redevelopment works commenced in July 2022. The project involved physical cleaning of the stretch, acquisition and installation of sculptures, restoration of footpaths and walkways and extensive horticultural upgradation. The beautification project was funded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at an estimated cost of 22 crore.

