Delhi’s AQI remains ‘very poor’, no relief in sight for next few days

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was in the “very poor” category on Monday with a reading of 341 at 9am.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 338 at 8 am on Monday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the past two days, the AQI has been improving, however, the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi predicts that the AQI will continue to remain in the “very poor” category for the next six days.

As of 9am on Monday, six out of 38 stations were in the “poor” category, three were in the “severe” category while the remaining were in the “very poor” category.

The AQI had improved to a low of 291 at 7am on Sunday, falling into the “poor” zone for a short time before springing back past 300.

ITO recorded an AQI of 322, Delhi University had an AQI of 350 while IGI Airport had an AQI of 321.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Northwest direction with wind speed 04-08 kmph. The AQEWS predicted a mainly clear sky and shallow fog on Monday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that stronger winds, blowing in from the northwest, will hit Delhi from Monday. Wind speeds, which were 6km/hr on Sunday, will touch 8km/hr by Monday, and 15km/hr by Tuesday, said the agency.

Also Read:All Delhi schools reopen, air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category today

While the northwesterly winds that blow into Delhi from Punjab will bring in smoke from burning paddy fields, their speeds will help disperse some of these pollutants.

However, conditions are likely to become unfavourable for dispersal of pollutants once more from November 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IMD said that Delhi could see foggy mist in the morning and mainly clear skies later on Monday.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.2°C, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 12°C while shallow fog is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON