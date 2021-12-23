Delhi’s civic body to upgrade schools under NEP; redevelop Sarojini Nagar market

The New Delhi Municipal Council will upgrade all its schools according to the National Education Policy Framework for the holistic development of students. The council has also decided to upgrade the infrastructure of the Sarojini Nagar market, for which it will hold consultations with traders and other stakeholders, council members said on Wednesday after the monthly council meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satish Upadhyay, the vice-chairperson of the council, said that three committees have been formed to finalise the modalities about school upgradation, market redevelopment and women empowerment-related issues. Kuljeet Chahal, member of council who chairs education upgradation committee said that there are 45 schools, 34 Atal Adarsh Schools and 11 Navyug Schools under NDMC which will be upgraded to ‘New India schools’. “We have visited several schools and a report has been prepared for knowledge upgradation of teachers, infrastructure additions and improvement of amenities being provided to students. A series of changes will be incorporated in all our schools,” he added.

Chahal said that NDMC will sign MOUs with key institutions including Lalit Kala Academy, Sangeet Kala Academy, National Gallery of Modern Art among other institutes for adding new skills and training for the student community. “The building infrastructure needs to be revamped and a study report will be published in this sector soon. Four thousand tablets will be provided to the students which has been provided by council. The furniture upgradation has been passed by council on Wednesday,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also said that a separate civil and electrical division will be carved out to exclusively cater to schools under the jurisdiction of the council.

Upadhyay said that the council is also planning to set up a separate residential school for the wards of armed forces personnel who have laid down their lives for the country. “The idea is in the nascent stage and a detailed plan will be presented before the council for a school that caters to such children and takes care of all their needs free of cost,” he added.

Girish Sachdeva, council member who heads the committee on market redevelopment, said that the council will redevelop Sarojini Nagar market after wider consultations with all stakeholders. “Everyone in Delhi has memories associated with this market. The ownership of central market in Sarojini Nagar is private while the surrounding smaller markets have been rented out by NDMC. Common amenities such as parks, parking lots and walking areas will be upgraded. We will hold wider consultations with all the market associations to make an integrated plan. We have also held meetings with NBCC regarding the relocation of ring road market and Netaji Nagar market. The sites of relocation have not been finalised yet,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}