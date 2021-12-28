Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally rises further to 496, highest since June 4

Delhi’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally saw another huge spike, with 496 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin on Tuesday. This is the highest daily tally since June 4, when 523 cases were recorded.

The positivity rate further increased to 0.89 per cent and one related fatality was recorded, the health bulletin further showed. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has reached 1,444,179 after today’s spike, while the death toll stands at 25,107.

The active cases have further increased to 1,612.

The national capital’s Covid caseload has been increasing at a rapid pace. On Monday, 331 cases of the infection were added to Delhi’s tally.

The positivity rate has been over 0.5 per cent for three straight days now.

The rising number of Covid-19 cases prompted the Delhi government to impose strict measures in the national capital under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including banning all the gatherings and limiting the numbed of people in Metro trains and buses.

These restrictions are part of the first level of curbs classified as Yellow alert under GRAP and were implemented after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a review Covid-19 meeting on Tuesday.

Schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms have been closed, and shops dealing in non-essential items have been directed to open on odd-even basis as part of the plan.

The night curfew will also remain in place from 10pm to 5am.

The order has been issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which will hold another crucial meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 4pm on Wednesday to review the Omicron threat and discuss the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the national capital.

The implementation of yellow alert under GRAP and the ongoing vaccination programme will also be reviewed in the meeting, a notice from DDMA said.

