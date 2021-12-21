Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi’s east civic body to participate in early warning system for dengue prevention

Municipal corporation workers fumigating an area in New Delhi. EDMC commissioner Vikas Anand said that civic body will provide weekly data for the last five years of Shahdara (north) and Shahdara (south) zones under the EWARS. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) will participate in the Early Warning and Response System (EWARS) for dengue prevention and share the required data to help forecast dengue outbreaks.

Under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) of Central government’s National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), a pilot project on EWARS against dengue is being readied through the WHO-TDR (Tropical Disease Research).

EDMC commissioner Vikas Anand said that civic body will provide weekly data for the last five years of Shahdara (north) and Shahdara (south) zones under the EWARS. “The EWARS tool will utilise the past years’ weekly dengue data in analysing the various reasons of outbreak. Meteorological data (rainfall, humidity and temperature) will be also provided by the India Meteorological Department as the EWARS tool to help forecast dengue outbreaks. On the basis of the forecast, we’ll be able to make better preparations for dengue prevention and control. It’ll also help mitigate any chance of dengue outbreaks,” he said.

