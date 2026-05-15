Delhi’s first hydrogen shuttle service to link Metro, govt offices

New Delhi: Starting Friday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will operationalise a two-bus shuttle service connecting key government offices in Central Vista to the Central Secretariat and the Seva Teerth metro stations, DMRC announced on Thursday. The shuttle service will operate from Monday to Friday (excluding gazetted holidays) from 8:30am-12:30pm and 3:30pm-6:30pm.

Officials said the hydrogen-powered buses have a seating capacity of 35 passengers and are equipped with GPS tracking and CCTV cameras for real-time monitoring, safety, punctuality, and route adherence.

The shuttle service will operate from Monday to Friday (excluding gazetted holidays) from 8:30am-12:30pm and 3:30pm-6:30pm.

Delhi currently has no operational hydrogen-powered buses — making this a first for the Capital, officials said.

“The initiative aims to provide last-mile connectivity between the two metro stations and key government offices in the Central Vista, encouraging greater use of public transport among government officials and the public,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications, Delhi Metro.

Fare collection is facilitated through the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), UPI, and cash payment options, with stage-wise pricing of ₹10 and ₹15.

According to officials, with a 30-minute frequency, the two buses will operate in opposite directions and cover key government offices and landmarks, including Kartavya Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Akbar Road, Baroda House, National Stadium, National Gallery of Modern Arts, India Gate, and the Seva Teerth metro station.

“Delhi Metro will oversee bus operations, including conductors, ticketing, and passenger support, while the Indian Oil Corporation Limited will provide drivers and hydrogen fuel support,” Dayal said.

DMRC stated that the project has been launched in collaboration with the ministry of housing and urban affairs and the ministry of petroleum and natural gas. The buses are provided by the IOCL.