New Delhi

The facility, coming up at the DDA Sports Complex in Dwarka Sector 23, is expected to open for both public use and competitive events. (Representative photo/PTI)

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Delhi’s first state-of-the-art ice-skating centre, which will adhere to international standards, is expected to be ready by August, officials with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said.

The facility, coming up at the DDA Sports Complex in Dwarka Sector 23, is expected to open for both public use and competitive events. Officials said the project is designed to support multiple winter sports, including ice skating, figure skating, ice hockey and curling.

“The work is going on fast and most of the civil work is complete. Internal fittings and detailing is what will take longer, in order to maintain the right temperature for the ice rink. Refrigeration and other electrical work will start soon,” a senior DDA official said.

Spread across a 4,200-square-metre area, the complex will feature a standard rink measuring 60 metres by 30 metres, in line with global norms for professional competitions. Officials said the facility is being developed to enable Delhi to host ice-sport tournaments.

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{{^usCountry}} The project is located within the cloverleaf section of the Dwarka Sector 23 sports complex, with accessibility through the Dwarka Expressway, the tunnel connecting Dwarka Sector 21 to Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3, and the Urban Extension Road (UER-II). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project is located within the cloverleaf section of the Dwarka Sector 23 sports complex, with accessibility through the Dwarka Expressway, the tunnel connecting Dwarka Sector 21 to Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3, and the Urban Extension Road (UER-II). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that a private agency was hired through competitive bidding for constructing and operating it on a licence-based model. The project is also expected to involve collaboration with international partners for technical expertise and maintenance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that a private agency was hired through competitive bidding for constructing and operating it on a licence-based model. The project is also expected to involve collaboration with international partners for technical expertise and maintenance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the centre will function as both a training facility and a recreational space. “It will be built to international specifications and will not only offer Delhi residents a much-needed recreational facility but will also support training in winter sports,” the DDA official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the centre will function as both a training facility and a recreational space. “It will be built to international specifications and will not only offer Delhi residents a much-needed recreational facility but will also support training in winter sports,” the DDA official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the facility is part of DDA’s approach towards turning Dwarka into a hub of specialised sporting complexes. Other planned and ongoing projects pertain to sports of football, hockey tennis and aquatics.

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