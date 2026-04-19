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Delhi’s first int’l skating rink to be ready by August

Delhi's first ice-skating centre, set to open in August, will host winter sports and competitions, featuring a standard rink at the DDA Sports Complex in Dwarka.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:06 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi

The facility, coming up at the DDA Sports Complex in Dwarka Sector 23, is expected to open for both public use and competitive events. (Representative photo/PTI)

Delhi’s first state-of-the-art ice-skating centre, which will adhere to international standards, is expected to be ready by August, officials with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said.

The facility, coming up at the DDA Sports Complex in Dwarka Sector 23, is expected to open for both public use and competitive events. Officials said the project is designed to support multiple winter sports, including ice skating, figure skating, ice hockey and curling.

“The work is going on fast and most of the civil work is complete. Internal fittings and detailing is what will take longer, in order to maintain the right temperature for the ice rink. Refrigeration and other electrical work will start soon,” a senior DDA official said.

Spread across a 4,200-square-metre area, the complex will feature a standard rink measuring 60 metres by 30 metres, in line with global norms for professional competitions. Officials said the facility is being developed to enable Delhi to host ice-sport tournaments.

Officials said the facility is part of DDA’s approach towards turning Dwarka into a hub of specialised sporting complexes. Other planned and ongoing projects pertain to sports of football, hockey tennis and aquatics.

 
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