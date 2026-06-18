Delhi’s giant Tricolours to get durability revamp

Repeated dust storms and high-speed winds that have damaged hundreds of giant Tricolours across Delhi have forced the city government to revisit the previous administration’s flagship “Deshbhakti” initiative, with officials now studying alternative fabrics and maintenance practices to make the installations more resilient to the city’s weather. The Tricolour removed from the flagpole after severe storms hit Delhi. (Hindustan Times)

The Delhi government has commissioned a technical study to identify a more durable material for the nearly 500 large national flags installed across the Capital under the programme launched by the previous the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Officials said the review will also examine changes to maintenance contracts, including reducing the number of wash cycles and increasing the frequency of flag replacements.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday that a team of engineers has been tasked with identifying fabric that can better withstand strong winds and harsh weather conditions.

“We are identifying fabric with better GSM (grams per square metre) and improved thread quality in the stitching. Our engineers are visiting major garment exporters and will shortlist five different types of fabric. These will be tested for wear and tear, as well as their performance during rain and storm conditions. The most durable option will then be selected for use across all locations,” Verma said.

The move comes after Delhi witnessed a series of storms over the past fortnight. On June 9, wind speeds crossed 120 kilometres per hour at some locations, making it the strongest wind event in the city since April 27, 2005, when gusts touched 138 kmph.

Following the storms, PWD received multiple reports of damage to flag installations across the city. Officials said torn flags were reported from locations including Sarojini Nagar, Seemapuri, Nand Nagari, Nizamuddin, Shakurpur, Madanpur Khadar, MG Road near Kamla Nehru Ridge, Ashok Vihar Phase III, Malviya Nagar, Dilshad Colony, Naya Bazar Road in Sadar Bazar and Dhaula Kuan.

The damage was significant enough for the department to temporarily remove all 500 flags during periods of severe weather.

Officials said the existing flags are made of polyester and, while generally durable, have struggled to withstand repeated exposure to strong winds. Similar incidents of torn flags were reported during last year’s summer dust storms as well.

Verma said the current maintenance contract allows each flag to be washed five times, after which it must be replaced. “The Tricolours are mandatorily replaced around four times a year, including before Independence Day and Republic Day. These are massive flags and, after repeated washings, the fabric weakens and becomes more susceptible to tearing in strong winds,” he said.

Under the revised tender conditions being planned, contractors will be required to use improved fabric, reduce the number of wash cycles and increase the frequency of replacements. “We are considering increasing fresh installations from four to eight times a year,” Verma added, saying the engineering team is expected to submit recommendations within the next two weeks.

“Maintenance teams regularly check for damaged flags. The study will also focus on fabric material that does not get easily stained so that the replacement rate can be reduced,” the official added.

A senior PWD official said most of the flags maintained by the department measure roughly 35 feet by 50 feet and are mounted on 115-foot-high flagpoles.

The installations were part of the AAP government’s 2022 “Deshbhakti Budget”, which sought to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence by ensuring that large national flags were visible across the city. Around 500 flagpoles were subsequently installed at key intersections, roads, schools and public spaces, including Rajghat, Signature Bridge, Laxmi Nagar and Apsara Border. The initial installation cost was estimated to be ₹104 crore.