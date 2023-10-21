Delhi’s Gole Market museum to fete women achievers

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the conservation and restoration project at the British-era Gole Market, which will be turned into a museum dedicated to the country’s women achievers. The project will be implemented by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The museum, named “Veerangana”, will be the first of its kind in Delhi. (HT Photo)

Saxena said that the museum will shine a spotlight on the successful women and their contributions in the fields of literature, culture, social sector, medicine, science and technology. The role played by women in the country’s struggle for independence will also be a special highlight, he added.

“The building will be converted into a museum, which has been named ‘Veerangana’, and will be the first-of-its-kind in Delhi. There will be a library and a restaurant as well,” he said.

Gole Market was first planned as a neighbourhood market in 1918. The structure dates to the early 1920s and is a Grade-II heritage structure. The two-storey building comprises a central courtyard.

Over the years, the structure developed cracks and several parts of the ceiling caved in. Plaster lining the walls and pillars peeled off, rendering the structure weak.

NDMC has hired an architectural firm to carry out the conservation. The project is estimated to take around two years and will entail the conservation of the main Gole Market building as well as the redevelopment of surrounding areas. The scope of restoration work involves retrofitting, rehabilitation, and conservation of the 1,407 square metres of the main Gole Market building. Government officials said the project cost is estimated to be ₹21.66 crore.

“Gole Market is a heritage building with an interesting history. With the passage of time, the condition of the building has deteriorated. Around 15 years ago, a plan for the development of the heritage site was made. Last year, I visited this place and felt that work needs to be expedited,” Saxena added.

The LG was accompanied by minister of state for culture Meenakshi Lekhi. A service block, subway and parking facility have been proposed for the site. Saxena said a subway will be created since the building is located at a busy roundabout.

