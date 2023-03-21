Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi’s GSDP set to cross 3 lakh per capita, third state to hit benchmark

ByRoshan Kishore
Mar 21, 2023 12:32 AM IST

With an expected per capita GSDP of ₹3.08 lakh in 2022-23, Delhi will become the third state after Goa and Sikkim to cross the benchmark

Delhi’s per capita Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) , at constant prices will cross 3 lakh per year for the first time in 2022-23, the Delhi government said in its Economic Survey presented in the Delhi assembly on March 20.

The market at east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar.) (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Delhi’s total GSDP growth in 2022-23 as per the first advanced estimates, is likely to be 9.2%, the survey said. The city state’s GSDP growth for 2022-23 is marginally higher than the 9.1% number for 2021-22 which came on a low base given the 6.6% contraction in 2020-21 on account of the pandemic. These numbers suggest that Delhi’s growth performance was at par with India’s overall growth rate in 2021-22 but 2.1 percentage points higher than it in 2022-23.

While the headline numbers suggest that Delhi’s economy has made a V-shaped recovery from the pandemic’s impact, a disaggregated analysis shows divergence across sectors.

Delhi’s Gross State Value Added (GVSA) has grown by 10.9% between 2019-20 (pre-pandemic value) and 2021-22. However, the sector-wise recovery varies from a 25% contraction for agriculture and allied activities to a 28% growth in the construction sector. The only other sector apart from agriculture which has not been able to cross its pre-pandemic GSVA value is the trade, hotel and restaurants sector where the 2022-23 GSVA value is 2.1% lower than the 2019-20 value. To be sure, other service sector sub-sectors have shown a healthy growth over pre-pandemic values.

With an expected per capita GSDP of 3.08 lakh in 2022-23, Delhi will become the third state after Goa and Sikkim (both of which had a per capita GSDP over 3 lakh in 2021-22 itself) to cross the benchmark. The respective numbers for Goa and Sikkim were 3.6 lakh crore and 3.03 lakh crore.

The other interesting point in the Economic Survey numbers is that Delhi’s spending on subsidies is likely to come down for the second consecutive year in 2022-23. This number has fallen from 8443 crore in 2020-21 to 5273 crore in 2022-23.

The Economic Survey, by definition is an assessment of the fiscal year that was and therefore does not give any forward-looking numbers, which will be presented in Tuesday’s Budget.

Roshan Kishore

