Delhi’s new film policy is welcome, say actors, filmmakers

The recently announced Delhi Film Policy 2022 aims to make the Capital an international filmmaking location. As per the new policy, there will be a subsidy of up to ₹3 crore for film production in Delhi, based on parameters such as number of days of shooting in the city and how much of Delhi is visible in the films.

An online clearance portal for permissions within 15 days and a film fund of ₹50 crore — to reduce costs for filmmakers — have also found space in the policy. Dinesh Kumar Aggarwal, deputy director (events) at New Delhi Municipal Council, says, “Although we give clearance in a day or two, an e-portal will increase transparency and accountability at all levels.”

In addition, the Capital will get its own international film festival and film card for discounted services for travel and stay within the city. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali says, “This is a positive step forward for Delhi as a shooting location... I hope this is emulated at other places.” Hailing it as a “positive step”, line producer Ravi Sarin says, “Aaj ₹10 lakh se kam mein ek bhi location nahin hai in Delhi, which makes producers avoid the city for shoots. But things may improve with subsidies.” Rahul Pal, another line producer adds, “It’s a great move... as long as there’s clarity on allotment process and ease of use of subsidy.”

Even actors who hail from the Capital are happy with this new development. Actors who hail from the Capital are also happy with this news. While actor Divyenndu says, “This will give a boost to the local theatre artistes,” Himansh Kohli adds, “This city has the capability to host international scale events with ease. I hope this policy is a path-breaking move.”

City-based casting director Chetan Bhatia, who recently worked with the team of Gadar 2, says: “It’s a good news for filmmakers of Delhi. This will create more jobs and opportunities for skilled labour, and will have more films getting shot here since there will be subsidy. I can forecast a boom in independent films, web series, and in production houses, artists and directors over time.”

“The prime factor will be reorganising the broken institutional structure of this system. Under the current regime, one needs to apply to several different agencies to get clearances. Supposedly, one had to shoot a film in the Garden of Five Senses, they will first have to hunt for the agencies that look after the park, and then those who look after the roads, security and likewise. We will eliminate all such hassles and provide an online single window clearance. No one would need to run around for approvals. You’d apply online, pay online and within 15 days you’d get all approvals and rejections,” shares Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The government has said that Delhi has signed several sister-city agreements with Moscow, and some German and Japanese cities, wherein producers from those cities will be suitably incentivised. It also announced annual scholarships to students of Delhi studying at National School of Drama, Film and Television Institute of India, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, National Institute of Design and other recognised training institutes.

