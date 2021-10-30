Delhi’s north civic body partially rolls back property tax hike enforced last year

Following in the footsteps of the south corporation, which partially rolled back its property tax hike last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday decided to enact a similar partial roll-back of the property tax hike that was enforced last year on the basis of the third municipal valuation committee (MVC) report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A proposal to this effect was cleared by the standing committee on Friday. The tax relief will be applicable to the categories of vacant land, non-residential rented properties, and commercial as well industrial (vacant) land. However, the order specified that tax payers who have already filed their returns will not be refunded and this relaxation will be only valid from October 25, 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Irked by the clause, trader bodies said honest tax payers, who filed their taxes early, are being harassed. But officials argued that norms under Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act do not permit a refund in such cases. The rates were increased on August 27, 2020. Jogi Ram Jain, standing committee chairman, said a large number of property tax owners will benefit from the partial roll-back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The property tax in the city is calculated based on six factors -- the total covered area, the unit area values (per square metre (sqm)), age of the property, occupancy, structural factor and use factor.

According the exemption policy approved on Friday, the use factor of vacant land will be 0.3 instead of the earlier 0.5 times, leading to a 40% tax reduction. Use factor will change from 2 to 1 for non-residential rented properties leading to their taxes being halved.

Similarly, the use factor for business or commercial (vacant) category will change from 4 to 2 and use factor will change from 3 to 2 for industrial (vacant) properties.

A senior municipal corporation official said on condition of anonymity, “For example, if the property tax for a non-residential rented property was ₹2,000 earlier, after the use factor is reduced to 1, the owner will only have to pay ₹1,000.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Bhargava, who heads Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said the tax system in Delhi treats law abiding citizens as fools and opportunist are given all benefits. “How is it fair that people who have paid their taxes in time had to pay higher rates? This is a mockery of honest tax payers,” he said.

The standing committee chairman said the exemptions have been granted under Section 177 of the DMC Act a refunds and long-term exemptions are not allowed under the act. “The current exemption will be only till March 31, 2022, but we can renew it annually. We will also try to find ways to give relief to people who have already paid their taxes,” Jain said.