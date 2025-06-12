Delhi’s Outer Ring Road survey to identity causes of jams

The Delhi Traffic Police now plans to conduct a detailed survey of the arterial Outer Ring Road in South Delhi — between Subroto Park (southwest Delhi) and Okhla (Southeast Delhi) — to identity causes of the perpetual traffic congestion on the stretch and find sustainable solutions, officers said on Wednesday. The decision comes amid persistent complaints regarding traffic congestion on social media platforms and helpline numbers. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

The survey will also involve officials from government agencies such as the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), two officers aware of the plan said.

The decision comes amid persistent complaints regarding traffic congestion on social media platforms and helpline numbers, one of the officers cited above said.

The maximum complaints were related to long traffic snarls during morning and evening peak hours between Munirka and IIT flyover, near Khel Gaon and Chirag Delhi, Savitri Flyover, and in Nehru Place near Kalkaji.

The survey is likely to start next month. However, officers said that resolution of almost half of the 10 problems identified on the Ring Road in April are yet to be implemented.

“The survey may start in July, most likely after all the issues that were highlighted during the joint survey of the Ring Road in south Delhi, between Safdarjung hospital and Dhaula Kuan, in April are addressed. We had identified 10 major problems during the inspections, which included shifting of the bus stop from outside the Safdarjung hospital, widening of the road near the AIIMS loop, installation of directional signages and a few changes in road designs. Almost half of the work is still pending,” the officer said, and added that the traffic police would soon approach the Delhi government departments concerned with the new survey plan.

According to the second officer, the ORR stretch from Subroto Park to Okhla consistently sees heavy traffic movement, that worsens during peak hours.

This is majorly due to narrowing of roads at several points, multiple flyovers on a stretch leading to merging and diversion, and unauthorised parking.

“The breakdown of heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks is another reason. There are no dedicated lanes for different categories of vehicles. All these issues will be covered during the joint survey and we will aspire for long-term solutions from the agencies concerned,” added the second officer, asking not to be nameds.

The ORR is a major arterial route that spans around 47km — of which 17km is in south Delhi — and is designed to streamline urban mobility, connecting sprawling residential pockets to the city’s economic and administrative centres. A citywide survey last year flagged at least 134 congestion hot spots, of which 12 were along the Outer and Inner Ring Roads.