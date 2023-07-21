Delhi records its highest peak power demand of the year on Friday

With the city witnessing hot and humid conditions on Friday, Delhi’s peak power demand was recorded at 7,398MW — the highest so far this year.

A TPDDL spokesperson said the peak demand of 2,163MW in the discom’s area was met successfully without any network constraint and power outage. (HT Archive)

Real time data by the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi showed that the peak demand was recorded at around 3.10pm. Prior to Friday, this year’s highest power demand was 7,226MW, recorded on June 14. Meanwhile, Delhi’s all-time high peak power demand was recored on June 28 last year, when it touched 7,601MW.

Power distribution companies (discoms) have estimated the peak power demand to cross 8,000MW this year. Delhi’s discoms – BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) — said they successfully managed to meet this peak power demand in their jurisdictions.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the BSES — which through its two discoms provides power to 490,000 consumers in south, west, east and central Delhi — said they had power agreements in place for an uninterrupted power supply. “These arrangements include long term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and banking arrangements with other states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. BSES discoms are getting up to 630MW of power through banking arrangements,” the spokesperson said.

