New Delhi, The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here has admitted its first heat stroke patient of the season, a 24-year-old student from West Bengal, who remains critical after being brought unconscious to the facility on Thursday morning, officials said.

Delhi's RML Hospital admits season's first heat stroke patient, 24-year-old youth critical

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The patient was admitted around 1.45 am with various symptoms, including vomiting, loose motions, altered sensorium, faecal incontinence and extremely high body temperature, said Dr Ajay Chauhan, Director Professor of Medicine at RML Hospital.

"The patient is admitted to the ICU and is on a ventilator.

"He was travelling in a train and was suffering from vomiting, tiredness and loose motions. He was brought to the hospital by attendants in a state of unconsciousness. We immediately put him in ice water and tried to cool him down," Dr Chauhan said.

After the immersion cooling therapy, the patient was shifted to the medical ward, where he continues to be under intensive medical management.

"The patient's condition is still very serious. Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition," Dr Chauhan said, urging people to remain cautious amid the prevailing blistering heat.

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{{^usCountry}} He advised people to stay hydrated, consume fluids with salts, avoid direct exposure to the sun and move to shaded areas while working outdoors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He advised people to stay hydrated, consume fluids with salts, avoid direct exposure to the sun and move to shaded areas while working outdoors. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Chauhan said, "Heatwaves are not just uncomfortable weather conditions, they can become life-threatening if ignored. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, worsening of heart and respiratory illnesses, and in severe cases, even organ failure."

Children, the elderly, outdoor workers and those with chronic diseases are especially vulnerable. People should avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, drink water with salt and electrolytes frequently even if they do not feel thirsty, wear light cotton clothes, and consume fresh fruits and fluids to maintain hydration, he stated.

It is also important to avoid excessive caffeine, alcohol and strenuous physical activity during periods of intense heat.

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"Warning signs such as dizziness, confusion, excessive sweating, rapid heartbeat, muscle cramps or fainting should never be ignored and require immediate medical attention. Preventive care and awareness remain the best protection against heat-related illnesses," he stated.

Amid a series of heatwave days, Delhi on Wednesday recorded its warmest night for the month of May in nearly 14 years, with the minimum temperature settling at 31.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has issued an 'orange' alert for the national capital, forecasting severe heatwave conditions with the maximum temperature likely to touch 46 degrees Celsius during the day.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.