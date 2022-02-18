Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi's single-day Covid tally drops to 607, case positivity at 1.22%

Fresh deaths declined on Friday after four patients succumbed to Covid-19 as compared to five on the preceding day. The death toll of Delhi has now reached 26,095.
Delhi's cumulative Covid-19 tally has reached 18,54,774. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 10:58 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Delhi on Friday continued its declining trend in daily Covid-19 count with 607 infections, taking the overall tally of the national capital to 18,54,774, according to the health bulletin data. On Thursday, the city logged 739 new cases, down from 766 the day before.

Fresh deaths also showed improvement, with the number going one notch down from Thursday. As many as four patients succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours as compared to five on Thursday. With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in Delhi has touched 26,095.

The national capital's case positivity dropped to 1.22% on Friday after it was reported to be 1.48% on the preceding day.

New recoveries in Delhi, however, dropped marginally, after a total of 854 people recuperated from the virus, down from 905 on Thursday. The total number of people who recovered from Covid-19 in the city currently stands at 18,25,904, the bulletin data revealed.

Hospitalisation rates and number of containment zones in Delhi also dropped in the last 24 hours. According to Friday's health bulletin data, as many as 347 people are admitted in various hospital across the city, including 53 suspected cases of Covid-19. On the other hand, containment zones in the national capital, has further dipped to 10,868 from 12,324 on Thursday.

