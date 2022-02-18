Delhi's single-day Covid tally drops to 607, case positivity at 1.22%

Delhi on Friday continued its declining trend in daily Covid-19 count with 607 infections, taking the overall tally of the national capital to 18,54,774, according to the health bulletin data. On Thursday, the city logged 739 new cases, down from 766 the day before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fresh deaths also showed improvement, with the number going one notch down from Thursday. As many as four patients succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours as compared to five on Thursday. With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in Delhi has touched 26,095.

The national capital's case positivity dropped to 1.22% on Friday after it was reported to be 1.48% on the preceding day.

New recoveries in Delhi, however, dropped marginally, after a total of 854 people recuperated from the virus, down from 905 on Thursday. The total number of people who recovered from Covid-19 in the city currently stands at 18,25,904, the bulletin data revealed.

Hospitalisation rates and number of containment zones in Delhi also dropped in the last 24 hours. According to Friday's health bulletin data, as many as 347 people are admitted in various hospital across the city, including 53 suspected cases of Covid-19. On the other hand, containment zones in the national capital, has further dipped to 10,868 from 12,324 on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}