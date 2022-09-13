Delhi’s slum management agency launches monitoring of night shelters
Officials said inmates of the shelters often hesitate to report problems and a new indirect mode of feedback may encourage them to flag issues
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), which manages slums in the city, has launched community-based monitoring of its 195-night shelters and public toilets that nearly 2.5 million people use daily.
The monitoring began on Monday ahead of winter when demand for the shelters grows. A centralised control room has been established for complaints over the phone, WhatsApp, text messages, etc. Officials on the field officer have been asked to get the complaints resolved in a timebound manner.
Officials said inmates of the shelters often hesitate to report problems and this new indirect mode of feedback may encourage them to flag problems even as not many among them have mobile phones or access to internet connectivity.
A DUSIB official insisted that lodging complaints over the phone or digitally is not likely to be an issue as nearly 66% of the people living in the Delhi slums use mobile phones as per the 2011 Census.
DUSIB chief executive officer K Mahesh said the agency provides seven basic services, including community toilets and night shelters, to the homeless. He added complaints have also been received from lawmakers about the poor maintenance of toilets. “Therefore, a centralised and integrated control room has been established... [to] receive complaints on the phone number -9871013284...[via] WhatsApp text/audio/video messages, photos, and email. The complaints will be relayed to officials on the field in the 12 divisions to get the problems fixed as soon as possible.”
Director (local bodies) Sanjay Goel inaugurated the control room. Mahesh said it will be functional round the clock and is manned by a team of eight officials under the supervision of a director-level officer.
DUSIB has introduced a compliance monitoring mechanism as well to ensure that complaints are acted on. “The engineer concerned after taking necessary remedial action as per the given timelines shall upload time-stamped and geo-tagged pictures to show compliance,” said Mahesh.
The number of people using night shelters increases from nearly 7,000 to 12,000 between November 15 and March 15 every year. The DUSIB releases an action plan to ensure shelters for the homeless in winter. It has established up to 300 tents at 80 locations as temporary shelters.
-
Delhi municipal polls: Delimitation panel puts up draft report for feedback
A delimitation panel set up ahead of municipal polls in Delhi put up its draft report on Tuesday for the public and other stakeholders to submit their suggestions and objections till October 3. An official said the panel has determined boundaries for 250 municipal wards including 42 reserved for Scheduled Castes. A second official said that 250 of the 900-page draft report maps the new wards.
-
Power cut in these areas in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Wednesday
66KV Lines Of Midegeshi, Pavagada, Nagalamadike, Y N Hosakote, Shylapura, Nagalamadike, Downstream Stations Of Shylapura, Lingadahalli, Mangalawada, Venkatapura, Theriyur, K. T. Hally, Devalakere, Vadanakal, C. H. Palya, Kotagudda, Maridasanahally, Budibetta, Bellibatlu, B. Hosahally, Yettinahally, Gujjanadu, Hanumanthanahally, Bhimanakunte, Hosadurga, Doddahally, S. N. Hally, Hosadurga, Thipaganahally, Y N Hosakote, G T Hally, Jalod, Bhimanakunte, Hussenpura, Kodamodagu, S. R Pura, Jayanagara Church To Shakthi Nagar overhead water tank.
-
Yellow alert in Mumbai tomorrow. Check latest weather update here
A day after rain lashed several parts of Mumbai, disrupting normal life, India's financial capital may see light to moderate rain in coming days again, the weather department has predicted. In its forecast, the regional IMD has also predicted the "possibility of thunderstorms at isolated places towards evening/night". The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, and its adjoining Pune, Thande, Palghar and Raigad for Wednesday and Thursday.
-
Light rain, drizzle expected in parts of Delhi
Light rain and drizzle were expected in parts of Delhi on Tuesday following overnight rain. India Meteorological Department said a depression over Odisha was gradually moving towards central India and moisture-laden easterly winds were now blowing towards Delhi leading to rain in parts of the city after midnight. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, received 9.4mm of rainfall between midnight and 5:30am. Six mm of rain was recorded at Palam during the same period.
-
Assam to introduce law to check human trafficking
The Assam government is planning to introduce a law to check human trafficking, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the state assembly on Monday. He added the proposed law will regulate the employment of domestic help and those who employ them to check human trafficking. “...employers will have to register details of their domestic helps with the nearest police station and also be responsible to provide education and health facilities to them,” Sarma said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics