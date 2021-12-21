Delhi’s south civic body demolishes 80 structures during anti-encroachment drive

Taking stern action against encroachers, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) administration on Monday freed around nine kilometers of roads and footpaths in its central zone. While 80 permanent and temporary structures were demolished, as many as 45 articles were also seized during the anti-encroachment drive.

Deputy commissioner (central zone), Radhakrishna, said that the drives were conducted on four roads. “Despite repeated warnings in this connection, the encroachers had not removed their illegal establishments on both sides of these roads, which were causing traffic haphazard for the commoners. The drives were conducted, with the help of traffic police. The police, during the operation, also seized two vehicles and issued challans against 15 others,” he said.

He also said that such drives will continue in the central zone of SDMC, till all the roads and footpaths are freed from encroachment.