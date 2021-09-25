Delhi’s south civic body flags off 1st dialysis centre in Kalkaji hospital

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has operationalised its first dialysis centre in the Poornima Sethi Colony hospital in Kalkaji on Friday.

The Kalkaji centre, a 10-bed facility which has been developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) with assistance of Nipro medical corporation, will charge patients ₹1400 for each dialysis session.

SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said that the facility will deploy single-use dialyzers and kits which are usually available at much higher rates in the private hospitals. He added that similar centres will come up in other municipal colony hospitals. “The unit will use single-use dialyzer and consumables for better results and to prevent infection to the patient undergoing dialysis,” he said.

Suryan pointed out that kidney patients may require two-three dialysis sessions in a month which normally costs ₹6,000- ₹7,000 per session in private hospitals. He claimed that the new dialysis centre at Kalkaji will greatly benefit many, especially those from economically weaker sections. “We will set up more such centres with the help private operator in municipal health care facilities,” he said.

Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP MP from South Delhi who inaugurated the facility, said that the number of diabetic patients is on the rise. “Nearly 2.2 lakh new diabetes patients with end-stage renal disease are now surfacing every year in India which translates to [a need for] an additional 3.4 crore dialysis [sessions] every year. Since the facilities of dialysis are becoming overcrowded, such new dialysis centres will help in facilitating patients seeking treatment,” he added.

SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharati said that the civic body is improving health care services for all residents. “The unit houses ultra-modern dialysis machines with Japanese technology and German double pass RO to give ultra-pure dialysis water, ensuring high quality dialysis. The process will help in minimising chances of infection in the patients undergoing dialysis,” he said.

A senior municipal official overseeing the hospital administration department said that the colony hospitals in Tilak Nagar and Kalkaji are being prepared in anticipation of the third wave.

“We have both the plans ready. In case the third wave of novel coronavirus surfaces, we will use these facilities to run Covid centres. Otherwise, we have plans to run an ICU in the ground floor of the Tilak Nagar hospital with a maternity and paediatric centre on the first floor. Kalkaji hospital can be used as a 40-bed Covid hospital. Oxygen plants have been installed in both these locations,” official said.