Delhi’s South civic body project to provide cloth bags at 14 key markets

In an effort to cut down people’s dependence on single-use plastics, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) initiated a project to provide cloth bags in 14 key south Delhi markets.

An SDMC spokesperson said that visitors can get the bags for ₹20 from stalls at the markets, run by NGOs roped in for the purpose, and the money will be reimbursed when they return the bags at the counter.

The official said that 22 stalls, where these cloth bags can be taken and returned, will be set up in 14 markets, including Green Park, Yusuf Sarai, Hauz Khas, SDA, Saket, Aurobindo Market and Greater Kailash.

“SDMC south zone, in collaboration with ‘Why Waste Wednesday Foundation’ NGO, has started a programme named ‘Vikalp’ against single-use plastic. Under Swachh Survekshan-2022, Vikalp stalls are being set up in various markets. WWWF has made arrangements of cloth bags at these stalls... The customer can return the bag at the stall after using it and get refund of the money. There is no time limit to return these bags,” said an SDMC South zone official.

SDMC deputy commissioner Dr Ankita Chakravarty said that banners have been pasted at shops in the markets so that customers can access this facility. “Each counter has a QR code through which the customer can get information about the Vikalp stall. People will know about bad effects of single-use plastic and laws related to plastic waste management under this initiative,” she added.

Delhi is estimated to generate over 690 metric tonnes (MT) of plastic waste each day, higher than Mumbai (408MT/day) and Kolkata (426MT/day).