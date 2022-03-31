Delhi’s temperature nears 40°C, severe heatwave alert issued in areas

Temperature rose further in the Capital on Wednesday as weather officials said several parts of the city witnessed a “severe heatwave” for the second consecutive day.

At Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi weather, mercury touched 39.6°C – eight degrees above normal for this time of the year and 0.4 degrees higher than a day ago.

IMD data since 1951 shows this is the joint second-hottest March day ever -- March 1973 also recorded a high of 39.6°C -- after last year, when Delhi recorded 40.1°C.

Eight of the 12 weather stations across Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees or higher on Wednesday, with the warmest location identified as Narela, where it touched 41.7°C.

The maximum temperature rose 40.1°C at Lodhi road, 40.9°C at Ridge, 40.3°C at Ayanagar, 41.5°C at Yamuna Sports Complex, 41.4°C at Pitampura, 40.6°C at Najafgarh and 40°C at Jafarpur, IMD data showed. Other than Safdarjung, only three stations -- Mungeshpur (39.6°C), Palam (39.6°C) and Mayur Vihar (38.4°C) -- did not breach the 40-degree mark.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow alert” for Thursday as well, forecasting severe heatwave conditions to continuein several parts of Delhibefore wind speeds pick up again offering a slight respite on Friday.

IMD officials said temperature will still only drop to around 38-39°C on Friday and Saturday. “Safdarjung has recorded its hottest day of the year so far on three consecutive days now, with it touching 39.1°C on Monday, 39.2°C on Tuesday and now 39.6°C. There is still a chance it could touch the 40-degree mark on Thursday, while a slight increase in wind speed on Friday and Saturday may once again lead to a slight drop in temperature, settling it close to 38-39°C,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani.

A “heatwave” is declared over a region if the maximum temperature is 40 degrees or higher and 4.5 degrees or more above the normal mark for two consecutive days. It is a “severe heatwave” if the maximum temperature is 40°C and 6.5 degrees or more above normal. A yellow alert is intended to warn people about a possible weather-related event.

Delhi, which sees average rainfall of 15.9mm in March, is also set to end the month with no rain.

Met officials said lack of rainfall across the northern plains is a key reason why northwest India has seen early heatwaves. “Clear skies are prevailing over Delhi, which makes it easier for a location to heat up quickly. We are seeing warmer winds blowing from Rajasthan towards Delhi too. The lack of rain has meant that temperature has not been allowed to dip due to overcast skies, cooler winds or precipitation,” Jenamani said.