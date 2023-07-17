Delhi’s traffic slowly returns to normalcy, but congestions likely today

With the water level in the Yamuna gradually receding, most arterial roads in the Capital, that were submerged in the floodwaters, were opened for vehicular movement by Sunday evening, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Traffic police officials said that both carriageways of Vikas Marg between IP flyover and ITO Chowk are still flooded. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)

Some portions of the Ring Road, such as the one between Rajghat and Shanti Van, however, continue to remain shut. Moreover, the routes that were opened are likely to witness major traffic congestions during the Monday morning peak hours, as these roads are still partially flooded, which is causing the vehicles to move slowly in a single lane, traffic police officers said.

A major portion of the Ring Road — between Sarai Kale Khan and Majnu Ka Tilla, Vikas Marg near ITO, Bhairon Marg from Ring Road t-point and Mathura Road — was submerged after the water level in the Yamuna breached the danger mark and eventually hit a record high on Thursday.

As a precautionary measure, movement of vehicles were either barred or restricted on the roads. The railway underpass at Bhairon Marg, which was filled with floodwater, was cleared for traffic on Friday. However, the rains on Saturday waterlogged the underpass again and it was closed for use, the traffic police said.

“By Sunday afternoon, the water from the underpass was cleared and the route was resumed for vehicular movement. Similarly, the Ring Road, except between Rajghat and Shanti Van, was also opened for public transport. The movement of commercial vehicles is still restricted on the Ring Road. Both carriageways of Vikas Marg between IP flyover and ITO Chowk are still flooded. Movement of vehicles on the stretch is continuing as usual. Vehicular movement on the Salimgarh bypass has also been resumed,” said special commissioner of police (traffic) SS Yadav.

“...Traffic movement has been opened on Ring road in both the carriageways between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Majnu ka Tilla for Medium and light Vehicles. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted around 8pm on Sunday.

Even as most of the flooded routes have been opened for traffic, the high volume of vehicles used by office goers during the morning peak hours would lead to traffic congestions on the roads. “The movement of the vehicles would remain slow because water is still there on the roads. It would also force the motorists to use drier portion of the roads. This would cause long snarls. Overall, the traffic will be badly hit in the flood-hit roads. We will deploy traffic personnel in sufficient number to manually manage the flow of vehicles,” said a traffic police officer, who asked not to be named.

