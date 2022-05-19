Delhi: Singed by spate of infernos, EDMC lays out rules to avoid landfill fires
Strict ban on entry of outsiders, including waste pickers; random checks for lighters, matchbox and cigarettes; CCTV cameras; and patrol teams -- these are among the new standard operating procedures (SOP) finalised by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to control fires at garbage mounds in its jurisdiction.
The SOPs come as Delhi has seen an increase in landfill fires -- three major fires at Ghazipur landfill and one at Bhalswa landfill over the last two months -- amid heatwave conditions in the city. The EDMC controls the Ghazipur landfill.
“Landfill fires cause huge air pollution and long-term health impact. Fire incidents are observed more frequently during April-June and October post monsoon. In order to minimise such incidents, the new SOP is being issued for strict compliance,” said the order issued by EDMC engineer-in-chief on May 10.
The regulations state that the entry of any unauthorised person shall be completely banned and only machine operators, drivers, transporters and personnel of contractors undertaking biomining will be allowed to enter, and any instances of trespassing will be reported to police.
The ban on entry of outsiders will also impact the business of waste pickers who segregate and recycle waste, with the regulations calling for increased vigilance during the vulnerable months when methane generation from decomposing organic waste increases, thereby causing frequent fires.
Jai Prakash Chaudhary, secretary of Safai Sena, an organisation of 12,000 waste collectors, said that the civic body should first develop material recovery centres near landfill sites and dhalaos where waste can be segregated. “Waste pickers do not cause fires. We do the work for improving the environment of the city by increasing recycling. MCD can develop material recovery centres where waste pickers can help them in waste segregation while also feeding their families. No one willingly wants to go on top of a landfill,” he added.
A senior municipal official said that entry of wastepickers in the landfill was already banned under the previous arrangement and that the latest SOPs only plans to strictly enforce the rule.
Spread over an area of 70 acres near Delhi-UP border, the Ghazipur landfill is one of the biggest landfills in the country, holding over eight million tonnes of accumulated legacy waste. It has witnessed four major fire incidents in this year.
The new norms also mandate the deployment of water sprinklers on the garbage mound to ensure the moisture content in dry waste is maintained at 5-25%. A reserve of construction and demolition waste will also be developed near vulnerable points for helping in fire fighting operations.
A senior municipal official from the department of environment management services (DEMS) said that an inventory of fire extinguishers, emergency lights, hose pipes and jetting machine is also being made available in Ghazipur. “We have already deployed 21 CCTV cameras and more are being added for monitoring the landfill,” the official said.
The civic body also plans to install public announcement system, siren system and improve the lighting arrangement along its periphery, state the regulations, a copy of HT has been.
Atin Biswas, a waste management expert and programme director of municipal solid waste sector in Centre for Science and Environment, said that segregation of waste should be non-negotiable for a long-term solution to the landfill crisis. “For the time being, the corporations need to carry out compaction of waste to remove air pockets and ensure inert soil layers are formed on daily basis to prevent landfill fires. The fires are not being caused due to 10-20-year-old waste. It is due to fresh waste being dumped.” he added.
-
Day 2 of roadways staff strike: Govt buses stay off road, passengers a harried lot in Ludhiana
Around 200 government buses stayed off road on Thursday as the Punjab Roadways/PRTC Contractual Employees' Union indefinite strike over delayed salaries, regularisation of contractual employees, and other demands entered its second day. Though private buses were operational, the passengers had to wait for long period of time to board a bus. On May 18, only the roadways/Punbus services were halted by the protesting employees.
-
Yogi inaugurates picture gallery, NeVA service centre
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new picture gallery and National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) service centre on the state assembly's premises in the presence of assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Thursday. Mahana briefed the chief minister about implementation of the e-Vidhan application in the forthcoming budget session of state legislature commencing on May 23. Besides having modern computers, the NeVA service centre also has a video conferencing facility.
-
Ludhiana | Auction of 110 unclaimed vehicles fetches GRP ₹9 lakh
The auction of 110 unclaimed vehicles on Thursday fetched the Ludhiana railway police ₹9 lakh against its base price of ₹5, 38,900. The railway police had a total of 165 unclaimed vehicles in its custody, of which 110 were auctioned, including four cars, 42 scooters, four auto rickshaws and 60 motorcycles. Around 40 scrap dealers across the state participated in the auction and deposited a security of ₹54,000 each.
-
File say within 6 weeks regarding continuation of PMC standing committee: SC to Maha, PMC
PUNE The Supreme Court has directed the state government and the Pune Municipal Corporation to file their say within six weeks after former chairman of the PMC standing committee, Hemant Rasane, filed a petition in the SC seeking that the existence of the standing committee be maintained even after expiration of its term. The PMC sought guidance from the state government in this regard.
-
Punjab SIT links absconding drugs case convict to 1994 fake encounter
A Punjab Police special investigation team constituted by the high court to probe a 1994 alleged fake encounter case against former inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal among others has pointed to the “critical role” played by a drugs case convict, alias Tari, Avtar Singh, who had earlier been given a clean chit for lack of evidence. Dreaded terrorist Gurman Singh Bandala was found alive. He was to report back in September 2021, but is now absconding.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics