Delhi:Two who robbed airport staff of his wallet at knife point arrested

The wallet had ₹2,000 cash, three ATM cards, and the man’s identity cards. Police recovered the knife used in the crime along with the wallet but the cash was missing. The suspects told police that they bought drugs with the cash
On November 30, Anoop Kumar Kushwah, a staff at the Delhi airport, was returning home after work when he was waylaid on the road outside a forested area in Mehram Nagar and robbed by three men at knifepoint. (Representative photo/Shutterstock)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The city police on Saturday said they arrested two men, who along with their associate, allegedly robbed a Delhi airport employee of his wallet at knifepoint on November 30.

The wallet had 2,000 cash, three ATM cards, and the man’s identity cards. Police recovered the knife used in the crime along with the wallet but the cash was missing. The suspects told police that they bought drugs with the cash.

On November 30, Anoop Kumar Kushwah, a staff at the Delhi airport, was returning home after work when he was waylaid on the road outside a forested area in Mehram Nagar and robbed by three men at knifepoint.

“A case was registered based on Kushwah’s complaint. With the help of CCTV footage and local intelligence, police arrested Abhishek and Vijay (both identified by their first names) the next day,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma.

“Abhishek was previously involved in three crimes. Efforts are on to nab the third suspect,” said the DCP.

